Women sew feminine care products for girls around the world

By Matteo Iadonisi

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — There’s a workshop in Philadelphia where volunteers use their hands to craft a much-needed product for girls around the world.

They are members of the Pan-African Sisterhood Health Initiative (P.A.S.H.I), which was founded in 2019.

Its coordinator, Maisha Sullivan-Ongoza, had heard about the need for menstruation pads from a friend who was creating a school in The Gambia in Africa.

She recalls stories where girls had to stay home from school, were teased, or were using random household items in place of pads.

Since its inception, PASHI has produced over 50 shipments for women in Africa, Cuba, Haiti, and even in the United States.

They meet every Wednesday at Ujima Friends Peace Center to sew, cut, iron, and more.

