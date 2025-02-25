Woman caught on video stealing puppy from pet shop

By Walter Perez

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — The search is on for the person who snatched a puppy from a store in Montgomery County, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance camera.

The video shows the suspect entering the Playful Pets shop in Plymouth Township last Monday and showing an interest in a German Shepherd puppy.

But investigators say she didn’t run off with the dog right away.

“She meandered around the store for a short period of time, kind of distracted the employee that was working there, and ultimately left the store with the puppy without paying for it,” said Plymouth Township Det. Sgt. Chris Schwartz.

In the video you can see the suspect eventually picking up the puppy, valued at $2,800, and go down the stairwell to the front door.

“She left the front door, puppy in hand, and ran to a red Ford Ranger pickup truck and fled the area,” said Schwartz.

The suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township.

The woman’s identity is unknown, but investigators are optimistic that images of her will help them solve this case.

“We just have the video to go on right now. We are looking for the public’s help identifying this person that took the puppy from Playful Pets,” he says.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Plymouth Township Police.

