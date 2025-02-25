Video shows Maryland car rally, state task force cracks down on illegal street racing

By JT Moodee Lockman, Ashley Paul

Maryland (WJZ) — Five people were arrested as Maryland’s Car Rally Task Force broke up illegal events in Baltimore City and Baltimore and Prince George’s Counties, according to State Police.

Between Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, the task force dismantled seven events where illegal exhibition driving was taking place.

Video obtained by WJZ shows a large car rally blocking the intersection of Auchentoroly and Gwynns Falls in Northwest Baltimore Saturday night. Hundreds of people are seen crowded around.as cars screech around the bend, doing donuts and burning tires.

“It’s kind of exciting,” Baltimore resident Gabrielle Gladney said. “Because it’s the same as the dirt bikes, same as everybody else in Baltimore City. We have this one thing, whether it’s dirt bikes or cars, we can get together and we rally together and all drive together. So it’s exciting to see everybody together.”

In a joint effort by several law enforcement agencies and the Maryland Car Rally Task Force, five people between the ages of 19 and 22 face a variety of charges, including DUI, unlawful taking and obstruction, and theft. One was charged with first-degree assault on a trooper.

“Don’t think you’re going to get away with it, they will catch you,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “Don’t disrupt folks lives, whether that’s in the city or any surrounding county, as some people like to do.”

The following people were arrested and charged, according to Maryland State Police:

Joseph Derek Houck, 20, of Hagerstown, was charged with assault on a trooper and theft Corey Jones, 20, of Walkersville, was charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle Isaiah Simmons, 20, of Walkersville, was charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle Jalil Turner, 19, of Walkersville, was charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle Joshua Peter Placide, 22, of New York, was charged with DUI and 15 traffic violations

The illegal car meets occurred at the following locations:

3326 Auchentoroly Terrace in Baltimore 100 West Cold Spring Lane and 3300 Hillen Road in Baltimore 3967 Boston Street in Baltimore 100 Ridgewood Road in Baltimore 6351 Ammendale Road in Beltsville Annapolis Road at Forbes Blvd in Lanham Konterra Drive and Schweitzer Lane in Laurel

While some don’t see an issue with the car rallies, others see them as a major safety concern.

“In reality, if you are wielding a dangerous high-speed vehicle, it’s the same as if you are wielding a knife,” a Baltimore resident said. “If it results in the injury or death of people, then in fact, it’s really the equivalent of a violent crime.”

Maryland cracks down on car meets

In June 2024, House Bill 601 went into effect, making exhibition driving and street races illegal.

The law defines exhibition driving as operating a vehicle close to a crowd and intentionally skidding, swerving while accelerating or causing the wheels to lose contact with the ground, among other actions.

Those convicted of exhibition driving could face 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. If the illegal conduct results in harm to another person, the maximum prison sentence is one year.

Maryland Car Rally Task Force

Since the law went into effect, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force has been cracking down on illegal street races.

In December 2024, five people, including four minors, were arrested after the task force broke up 10 illegal car meets in one weekend.

“There are upwards of 200 or 300 participants,” said Elena Russo, spokesperson for Maryland State Police. “This is not just a danger to those in these vehicles, but also a danger to the spectators, and oftentimes, these investigations turn into recovery of stolen vehicles, illegal firearms and outstanding warrants.”

Two stolen vehicles were recovered during the response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.