Parrots found dead in attic at Jackson Zoo

By Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A mink is suspected of killing four birds at the Jackson Zoo.

Zookeepers noticed on Thursday that four Amazon Parrots were missing. The zookeepers found them dead in the attic of a barn.

Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Abram Muhammad said he has been talking with other zoos around the country to see what the Jackson Zoo can do to keep predators away.

