Pair of armed suspects take luggage from victims outside of LAX hotel, police say

Published 10:59 am

By Dean Fioresi

    LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly took luggage from victims outside of a Los Angeles International Airport hotel on Monday evening.

It happened at around 8:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that as soon as the victims exited their rideshare outside of the hotel the two suspects quickly approached and took some luggage and trash bags they were holding. They then fled from the area in a grey Mercedes-Benz.

The suspects are both described as males. One was wearing a hoodie with black pants and white shoes, while the other had grey pants and a sweatshirt with black shoes.

Police say that at least one of the men had a handgun when the robbery occurred.

