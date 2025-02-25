Orange County Corrections employee accused of strangling woman

By Matt Leonard

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — An Orange County Corrections Department employee was arrested on Monday and accused of strangling a woman after an argument.

According to an arrest report, Joshua Sutton, 39, was arrested Monday morning by the Apopka Police Department on charges of battery and battery by strangulation.

Allegedly, Sutton hit the woman several times and attempted to choke her following an argument over buying her cigarettes. Sutton then allegedly punched another person who witnessed the incident and began to yell “stop” and “no” at Sutton. The woman told officers that Sutton then said that they “needed to die in a fiery car accident.”

The arrest report states that Sutton then entered a bedroom to access a gun safe, and it was at this time that the victims fled the home.

Apopka police arrested Sutton without incident around 9:40 in the morning.

Police said the gun safe, and two handguns were removed from the house and placed in the evidence department.

A November 2024 Facebook post from the Orange County, Florida Government page identified an Officer Joshua Sutton as receiving awards for top marksman and academic excellence in his graduating Basic Corrections Officer Academy class. The Orange County Corrections Department confirmed Sutton’s employment there, however it did not clarify his role in the department.

He is currently being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

