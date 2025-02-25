How Louisville Fire’s training changed after rescuing semi driver on Clark Memorial Bridge

By Madison Elliott

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — March 1 marks one year since the world watched Louisville firefighters rescue the driver of a semi as it dangled over the Clark Memorial Bridge.

Firefighter Bryce Carden descended to rescue Sydney Thomas.

Backing Carden, a team of firefighters ensuring a safe and successful rescue.

Captain Chad Rodgers, who’s served the department for 16 years, says when his crew arrived that day at the scene, they were locked in and ready to go, as they’re constantly training.

“And almost as soon as we pulled up, I kind of knew what we were going to have to do,” he said. “I know it looked visually crazy, but it didn’t ever seem like anything too crazy to me in the moment.”

Capt. Michael Renn, who’s been with the department for 10 years, says because the bridge is accident-prone, firefighters train for it as well.

But since this day, they’ve amplified their training.

“We look at everything from a broad view of, we are the best that we can be, but we always want to inch closer to perfect,” Ren said. “So, we do a little bit of extra amplified training where we might make it a little bit more stressful on members.”

He said new equipment, like ropes and mechanical equipment for ropes, is also helping.

“And all new devices, things that we hadn’t used before,” he said. “So we put that all on track and done hours and hours of training. It’s been a huge lesson learned for us in a good way. You know, I thought things went flawlessly and to get more equipment and better training out of it is only a bonus.”

After the crash, firefighters called attention to much-needed investment in the fire department.

The city has since passed a contract with historic raises.

Mayor Craig Greenberg also allocated more than $6 million of budget surplus money to the department for maintenance and new apparatus.

“And we continue to support them individually, to support them financially in all areas of wellness. And so we’ll continue to do that over the coming years,” Greenberg said. “We are incredibly fortunate in our city to have the brave men and women of Louisville Fire Department, and this year, the world has gotten to see them in action.”

He added that this rescue is one of many incredible things the department has done over the past year and continues to do every day.

“Most people think that firefighters only put out fires,” Greenberg said. “But just the past year alone has shown how much more they do. When you think about this rescue on the Second Street Bridge, think about rescuing the man who got trapped at a construction site in downtown Louisville. We had the Givaudan explosion just the past couple of weeks. Louisville firefighters going to eastern Kentucky to help people out with the flooding. Our Louisville firefighters are such brave heroes, first responders that are working every day to keep us safe. And I’m incredibly proud of everyone on Louisville Fire Department.”

Louisville Fire is also proud of itself and the work that it continues to do.

