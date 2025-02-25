Houston Gears Up for an Electrifying UFL Season with FOX Sports’ Curt Menefee Leading the Charge

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The city of Houston is about to experience a football frenzy like never before. With the United Football League (UFL) kicking off its 2025 season on Friday, March 28th, the Houston Roughnecks are ready to bring gridiron glory back to H-Town—this time, with even more swagger, energy, and an electrifying gameday experience. Adding to the excitement, FOX Sports legend Curt Menefee is set to take center stage, bringing his seasoned play-by-play expertise to Houston’s much-anticipated season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Curt Menefee: The Voice of Football Brings Star Power to Houston Curt Menefee, a household name in sports broadcasting, has been the anchor of FOX NFL Sunday for over two decades, offering his charismatic presence and sharp insights to millions of football fans every Sunday. Now, his journey comes full circle as he returns to the spring football stage, leading FOX Sports’ coverage of the UFL alongside Joel Klatt. From Atlanta to New York and now to Houston, Menefee’s career has been nothing short of legendary. His deep-rooted passion for football, coupled with his ability to seamlessly blend storytelling with play-calling, makes him the perfect voice to set the stage for the UFL’s grand return. His presence in Houston not only amplifies the league’s credibility but also underscores the Roughnecks’ role in the evolving landscape of professional football.

Houston Roughnecks: Ready to Dominate The Houston Roughnecks have been on a mission to solidify their place as the team to beat. Led by Head Coach CJ Johnson, the Roughnecks are doubling down on their commitment to high-energy football and community engagement. • 🚀 New Coaching Talent: The 2025 season introduces Tom Cable as the run game coordinator. A seasoned NFL coach with Super Bowl-winning experience, Cable brings an aggressive, smash-mouth football philosophy that is sure to elevate Houston’s ground attack. • 🏈 Returning Stars: The Roughnecks retained Eric Price (pass game coordinator) and Chris Wilson (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach)—ensuring continuity and a refined playbook. • 🌟 A Team That Represents H-Town: From its relentless defense to its high-octane offense, this team mirrors the hustle and grit of Houston itself. With single-game tickets going on sale Feb. 27, fans have an opportunity to secure their seats for what promises to be a historic season at TDECU Stadium.

More Than Just Football: Roughnecks Invest in Houston The Roughnecks are not just about scoring touchdowns; they’re about building a legacy in the community through the UFL’s “More of What You Love” initiative. • 💙 Roughnecks Reach: Supporting education, veterans, youth sports, and cultural initiatives, the Roughnecks have partnered with Mighty Oaks Foundation and BEAR Houston to uplift local communities. • 🎟️ Community Ticket Program: Local businesses and individuals can donate tickets to underserved communities, allowing families and youth groups to experience the thrill of live football. • 🍻 Roughnecks Rig Crew: A Houston Bar Network is being established, ensuring fans have dedicated spots across the city to gather, cheer, and celebrate their team. The UFL’s Grand Return – A League with a Future The UFL, formed through the merger of the XFL and USFL in 2024, is ushering in a new era of spring football with eight powerhouse teams across the country. The league is divided into two conferences: • USFL Conference: Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers • XFL Conference: Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks With FOX Sports and RedBird Capital Partners backing the league, the UFL is setting the stage for sustained success, offering a pipeline for future NFL talent while delivering an unrivaled spring football experience.

Get Ready, Houston! The 2025 UFL season promises hard-hitting action, unforgettable moments, and a fan experience like no other. With Curt Menefee calling the shots, CJ Johnson leading the Roughnecks, and the Houston community rallying behind its team, there’s never been a better time to embrace the H-Town football spirit. Houston Style Magazine readers, secure your tickets starting Feb. 27, gear up in Roughnecks red and blue, and let’s show the world why Houston is the heart of football. 🚀

