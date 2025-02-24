Man sexually abused teen before dumping body, prosecutors say

By Mark Prussin

New York (WCBS/WLNY) — A New York man has been charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy weeks after police say he was arrested for leaving the teenager’s dead body on a sidewalk in Westchester County.

Hugo Horacio Perez-Gabriel first appeared in court on charges of concealing a human corpse in the death of Jonson Temaj, who was found unresponsive in New Rochelle in early February.

Suspect requested sexual material from boy via WhatsApp, prosecutors say

According to a new felony complaint, Perez-Gabriel, 32, previously requested sexual material from a boy on WhatsApp and received two videos. The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the videos were sent by the boy who was found dead.

“The allegations in this complaint are extremely disturbing. The fact that this same defendant was previously charged in connection with the dumping of a 15-year-old boy’s corpse makes this case all the more horrific. My office is working around the clock to find out what happened to this boy, and I am committed to delivering justice to his family,” a statement by Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said.

The teenager’s body was discovered near Charles Street and Washington Avenue on Feb. 6. In addition to Perez-Gabriel, a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the death.

According to the Westchester DA’s office, the new charges against Perez-Gabriel include two counts each of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.

The cause of the boy’s death remains under investigation.

