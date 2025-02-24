Man arrested for breaking his infant son’s leg

By Mike Bunge

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota (KIMT) — A father has been arrested for injuring his infant son.

The Rochester Police Department says it was notified on February 6 of a 7-week-old boy brought to the emergency room with a leg broken in two places. Officers say the child’s mother says she tripped and fell down the stairs while holding the child at a home in Rochester.

Investigators say the mother later changed her story and told police the baby’s father may have hurt him while dressing the child at a home in Stewartville.

An Olmsted County sheriff’s detective and a Rochester police detective say they interviewed the father, Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 42 of Stewartville, on February 21. The detectives say Phillips admitted he believes he injured his son’s leg while trying to dress him and he told the boy’s mother to make up a story about falling down the stairs.

Phillips was arrested and taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for malicious punishment of a child and third-degree domestic assault. Charges have been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.

