Homeowners arrested in Aliamanu fireworks explosion case

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested two more people in the ongoing Aliamanu fireworks explosion case.

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, at approximately 3:10 p.m. Officers arrested the homeowners at 41-44 Keaka St. where the incident occurred.

A 59-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were taken into custody for fireworks offenses. This brings the total of arrests up to twelve suspects.

The offenses include reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a minor, and multiple fireworks offenses.

As of last check, six people have died from injuries, including a 3-year-old boy.

