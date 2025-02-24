Goode Company Gears Up for an Unforgettable 2025 Houston Rodeo Experience

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

February 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX (February 10, 2025) – Saddle up, Houston! The countdown to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has begun, and this year, Goode Company is pulling out all the stops to make the 2025 season an unforgettable one. From electrifying late-night live music to a mouthwatering rodeo-themed menu and an exclusive rideshare experience, Goode Co. is bringing authentic Texas hospitality to rodeo-goers in a big way.

“We’re excited to celebrate another Houston Rodeo season and offer menu items that are authentically Texas,” says Levi Goode, President and Chef of Goode Company. “We hope folks will come celebrate all things rodeo with us—whether it’s enjoying live music, sharing a handcrafted cocktail, or partaking in the local fare. This season, we’re turning up the energy and bringing the best of Texas flavors and entertainment to the table.”

🔥 Late-Night Concerts at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

Thursday, February 27 – Saturday, March 1, 2025

As the Houston Rodeo kicks off its legendary season, Goode Co. Armadillo Palace is bringing the party to life with three nights of high-energy live music. The late-night concerts will feature some of Texas’ most beloved country artists, creating the perfect post-rodeo celebration.

🎶 Live Music Lineup:

Thursday, Feb 27: Jon Stork – Get ready for a night of gritty Texas country and soulful storytelling. Friday, Feb 28: Kin Faux – A high-energy honky-tonk band that will have you dancing all night. Saturday, March 1: Bri Bagwell – One of Texas’ most dynamic female country artists takes the stage! 🕙 Doors open at 10 PM | 🎟️ Tickets: $20 at the door 🍹 Full bar and exclusive late-night menu featuring Texas-style sliders and Frito pie for the ultimate rodeo-night bite.

🥩 Limited-Time Rodeo Menu at Goode Co. BBQ

No rodeo season is complete without bold Texas flavors, and Goode Co. BBQ is introducing a limited-edition menu item to celebrate the occasion.

🌟 Introducing the “1977 Sandwich” 🌟

A Texas-sized masterpiece piled high with:

✅ Smoked brisket ✅ Ham ✅ Mac & cheese ✅ Jalapeños ✅ Crispy bacon ✅ Caramelized onions

📍 Available at all Goode Co. BBQ locations – but only for rodeo season (while supplies last)!

🌮 Goode Co.’s Official Houston Rodeo Booth – What’s on the Menu?

Planning to grab a bite while enjoying the rodeo action? Visit Goode Co.’s booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and indulge in some of their fan-favorite dishes:

🔥 Hometown Hero Sandwich – Brisket, Czech sausage, BBQ sauce, and a decadent queso drizzle. 🔥 Side of Chile con Queso (option to add protein). 🔥 Classic Texas-Sized Chocolate Chip Cookie – Because every rodeo needs a little sweetness. 🔥 Goode Co.’s Signature Praline – The perfect Southern treat.

🚗 VIP Rideshare Experience with Alto Houston

This year, Goode Co. is making your rodeo experience even smoother with an exclusive rideshare partnership with Alto Houston.

From Sunday, February 23 to Sunday, March 23, an Alto x Goode Co. branded vehicle will be available to give rodeo attendees a stylish and hassle-free way to travel.

🎟️ Special Perks:

✅ 15% off rides to and from Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, Goode Co. BBQ, and Goode Co. Seafood using the promo code GOODERIDE. ✅ In-car giveaways on select dates, including rodeo bandanas, koozies, sweatshirts, and even Goode Co.’s famous Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie! ✅ Alto members dining at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace receive a FREE appetizer with the purchase of at least one adult entrée.

📲 How to Redeem: Download the Alto app, enter GOODERIDE in the Promotions tab, and your discount will automatically apply!

Why This Matters for Rodeo Fans

For over four decades, Goode Company has been a staple of Texas cuisine, blending rich flavors, handcrafted traditions, and deep Houston roots. Their 2025 rodeo season lineup is a celebration of the city’s Western heritage, offering an unforgettable experience filled with great food, live music, and seamless transportation.

So, whether you’re wrangling up your crew for a night of two-stepping, grabbing a legendary brisket sandwich, or cruising in style with Alto Houston, Goode Co. has you covered this rodeo season.

👉 For more details on Goode Company’s rodeo celebrations, visit goodecompany.com.

📢 Share your Goode Co. Rodeo Moments! Tag @GoodeCompany and use #GoodeCoRodeo #HoustonStyleMagazine #TeamStyleMag #HSM for a chance to be featured!

About Goode Company

Founded in 1977 by Jim Goode, a graphic artist turned culinary legend, Goode Company has grown into a Texas institution, with 11 restaurant locations and six unique dining concepts. Led by Levi Goode, a two-time James Beard Awards semifinalist, the company continues to set the standard for authentic Texas cuisine and hospitality. From BBQ and seafood to taquerias and cantinas, Goode Co. delivers time-honored recipes that keep Houstonians coming back for more.

For more on Goode Company’s history, menus, and locations, visit goodecompany.com.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Houston Rodeo is shaping up to be one for the books, and Goode Company is making sure Houstonians get the full Texas experience—one bite, one song, and one ride at a time.

So, polish up those boots, grab your cowboy hat, and get ready for the ultimate rodeo celebration—because at Goode Co., every meal is a “Goode” time! 🤠🔥

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.