Cyber incident forces closures of Anne Arundel County government buildings

By Adam Thompson

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County government buildings will be closed on Monday, Feb. 24 because of a cyber incident impacting county services, according to officials.

The county notified the public of the issue on Saturday, saying the incident came from an outside source. Cyber specialists say full-service restoration could take days.

“We do not have a timeline for full-service restoration yet,” Anne Arundel County said on social media. “We are engaging with each department to identify and discuss their current state of operational needs.”

County officials said they are taking “precautionary measures” such as limiting access to the internet until they are able to return to full operations.

“Telework-eligible employees are expected to work remotely using Google or internet-based systems,” Anne Arundel County officials said. “Emergency and essential employees must report for work at their usual times in consultation with their supervisors. All employees should consult with their supervisors to determine appropriate work assignments based on IT systems availability.”

County officials are working with the Anne Arundel County Office of Information Technology, public safety officials, cybersecurity specialists, and each department to conduct a full investigation.

At this time, the full scope of impact is still being determined.

Schools and libraries not impacted

Anne Arundel County Public Library and Anne Arundel County Public Schools are not impacted and will operate normally on Monday, according to county officials.

Recreation and Parks will be open

All Department of Recreation and Parks amenities, including regional parks, will be open.

Recycling centers and landfills closed

All county recycling centers and landfills will be closed, but normal curbside collections will resume as scheduled.

