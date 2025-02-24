‘Be resilient’: New Orleans fashion designer shares his success story while inspiring youth

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — New Orleans is known for producing a lot of homegrown talent, from world-renowned musicians to Michelin-rated chefs.

As we celebrate Black History Month, WDSU Reporter Shay O’Connor introduces us to a local designer who is weaving his own legacy.

James Mayes, the creator of Emline, said, “You got to be resilient and not take “no” for an answer. If one door is closed, follow through to the next door. Keep looking forward. Live righteous.”

Persistence is the key to success. That is what spooled New Orleans’ own James Mayes, from a personal shopper and stylist to his own growing clientele.

“One of my homeboys threw the idea at me to start a brand. I heard them but did not jump on it immediately. I started sketching 2015, 2016-ish,” Mayes said.

Ten years later, and almost everywhere you go, you see the word Emline on clothes. The luxury streetwear brand’s creative designs and pops of colors are hard to miss.

But what does Emline stand for?

“It’s like a spinoff of my last name. My last name starts with an M. I spelled M as EM put it with line and made one word,” Mayes said.

Most of the pieces feature a magnolia flower. A nostalgic throwback to the Magnolia Housing Development, where Mayes grew up.

Mayes said it is also symbolic of what a seed has to go through to bloom.

“A flower goes through dirt and rain. Which is like the trials and tribulations you go through. The sun helps it grow, which is like the lessons you learn through your trials and tribulations,” Mayes said.

The brand has now blossomed into a lifestyle for locals, with a storefront off Earhart.

In the spirit of giving back to the community, Mayes created the Emline Ball during Carnival.

“I wanted to create a ball that was more for the younger crowd,” Mayes said.

It is a space for local trailblazers to get their flowers, celebrating their hard work and success.

“It’s like a trophy we made out of flowers for the brand, so it literally all makes sense. Some of these people have never been honored in the way we honor them,” Mayes said.

Mayes hopes to encourage as many people as possible to make that first stitch enclosing their seam to success.

“Everyone is different, but there is a gift inside of everyone. I would say find yourself. Figure out what you want to do and stay focused,” Mayes said.

The annual Emline Ball was Saturday night at the Filmore. Entrepreneur Larry Morrow was among the honorees.

