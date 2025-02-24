‘Bank jugging’: New crime police say targets cash holders

By Ricardo Tovar

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — Watsonville police say “An alarming crime tactic has made its way to Watsonville— it’s known as “bank jugging.”

The crime involves thieves often waiting at bank parking lots or near ATMs to target people carrying cash. The suspect(s) then follow the victims from the bank to their next destination and create a way to steal the person’s money.

Police believe a “bank jugging” attempt was made on Wednesday afternoon. An employee of a grocery store near 1900 Main Street told the victim a sharp object was placed under one of her car tires.

The two suspects drove off in a black Toyota Prius when they realized they had been caught. Photos and video of their car had been taken.

“The victim explained to our Officers that she had gone to the bank before going to the grocery store. We believe the suspects attempted to create a distraction, such as a flat tire, to get their hands on the victim’s money,” said police in a social media post.

Police offer the following tips:

Always be aware of your surroundings Before getting into your car, do a quick tire check Look for anyone following you when driving to your next location If you get a flat, drive to a busy, well-lit area before stopping

If you notice something suspicious call the police at 831-471-1151.

