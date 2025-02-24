2 girls pull boy in distress out of pool at Lauderhill home; victim stable

By Rubén Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

LAUDERHILL, Florida (WSVN) — Two girls heroically jumped into action to save a boy in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the near drowning on Northwest 86th Terrace and 49th Street, Sunday evening.

Investigators said the victim was swimming in his neighbors’ pool when he nearly drowned, just before 6 p.m.

Speaking with 7News hours later, Emily and Melanie Altuve said they heard the boy’s cries and pulled him out of their pool.

“Only his nose and his mouth was above the water,” said Emily.

“I was scared. At the moment, I really – I didn’t think of anything,” said Melanie, “so I just yelled there was someone in the pool, but my sister took quick action, and she went outside, like, very quickly to grab him, and then I came after.”

Paramedics transported the boy to the hospital, where he is listed as stable. Investigators said he was conscious and breathing during transport.

The Altuves believe the boy got into their backyard through a broken fence.

7News cameras captured a Lauderhill Police cruiser outside the Altuves’ house, as detectives continue to investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.