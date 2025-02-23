Expungement fairs offer fresh start for individuals with criminal records

By Veronica Ortega

DETROIT (WWJ) — For Michiganders with a criminal record, it can sometimes be difficult to get a job, find housing or get financial aid.

The state, however, offers a way to wipe the slate clean.

Oak Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church in Detroit hosted a free expungement fair on Saturday.

Attendee Tiffany Patton Roberts sat with an attorney who walked her through the paperwork she needs to get her criminal record erased.

“I’m just trying to correct any mistakes I’ve made in the past,” Patton Roberts said.

She says she got in trouble with the law in her 20s.

“I have an assault case, and however, whatever led to me, I take full blame for it because sometimes [you get] caught up because of the people you’re surrounded [with],” Patton Roberts said.

Since coming off probation, she has earned a degree in advanced manufacturing and process technology and now wants to continue her education and career with a clean slate.

“I know the next thing for me would be a manager or something,” Patton Roberts said.

Federal offenses, capital offenses like murder, and most criminal sexual conduct convictions cannot be expunged. Three non-serious felonies and unlimited misdemeanors can be expunged.

“It’s sort of like a scarlet limit is removed, and then you’re able to have a better place in life,” Kimberley Reed Thompson, associate general counsel for the Third Judicial Circuit Court Criminal Division said, “because all those things now open up to you because you don’t have a criminal record.”

Jamison Wilborn got involved in gangs when he was younger, which led to juvenile detention and eventually, prison.

“I just want to stop the cycle,” Wilborn said.

After reviewing his record, a representative with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office told Wilborn he has to wait a little bit longer.

Wilborn says it will be worth the wait in the end.

“I have three children, two daughters and a son. I love them. I just want to be the best I can for them,” he said.

Nearly 200 people attended Saturday’s event.

