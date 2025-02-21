Pilot makes emergency landing in Linn County, Kansas, field after fuel line freezes

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

LINN COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — A pilot made an emergency landing in a field in Linn County, Kansas, on Thursday after the fuel line of his 1968 Cessna 177A froze.

A Kansas Highway Patrol report says the 42-year-old pilot from Indianapolis was flying over the area when the incident occurred at 12:05 p.m.

The pilot was not injured and managed to land the plane southeast of the intersection of County Road 1650 and County Road 1095.

The aircraft, which originated from South Dakota, sustained damage.

Both Kansas and Missouri have been hit with historically cold weather this week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.