Construction workers helped save horses during fire at unregistered stable; 2 killed, 12 rescued

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Many questions remain after a fire at an unregistered stable in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday killed two horses, leading to the rescue of 12 others.

Now, an investigation is underway into the operation and why it went up in flames.

Action News has learned that animal crews with ACCT Philly will return Friday to catch a small pig and take it to safety.

A pig was spotted in the rubble on Friday, with the animal certainly out of its element after the fire burned down parts of this barn.

Cleanup crews are now working to tear down what remains of the pop-up barn.

Pennsylvania SPCA Animal Law Enforcement officials say two horses died on the property, which is known as the Scorpion Horse Ranch. It’s on Eastwick Avenue near South 58th Street, not far from Lindbergh Boulevard.

A horse was seen being removed on Thursday, with burns all over its back. It is among 14 animals, including a goat and pigs, that survived.

“It is legal to house horses in Philadelphia, but you have to look at what the housing of those horses looks like,” said Gillian Kocher, with PSPCA.

The owner of the property across the street told Action News that some construction workers helped save several of the horses that were burned during the fire.

Officials said the stable was unregistered and was operating illegally on a redevelopment property owned by the city.

Investigators will now determine whether animal cruelty or neglect charges should be filed.

“It is still so early on in our investigation that will have to examine all 12 horses that came into our facility, as well as the ones who went to… that are in critical condition,” Kocher said.

Action News spoke with Gordon Parks, the man who says he runs the stable.

He says he started it for kids in the community and claims he submitted paperwork in hopes the city would donate the land to him.

Action News has reached out to the city but has not yet confirmed that.

Parks says he’s out of town in Georgia and that he believes someone set the stable on fire on purpose.

“I’m trying to figure out how something catches on fire when there’s no electricity down there,” Parks told Action News. “We was doing a program to try to help the kids find a different way of life.”

Anyone who may have ownership of the horses in question, or knows who may own the horses, is urged to contact the PSPCA’s Animal Cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said they are accepting donations toward the rescue and care of these 12 horses. You can make donations on their website.

