Video shows Amazon driver striking woman and leaving in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was struck by an Amazon delivery van in Baltimore Tuesday night, in a video obtained by WJZ.

Police said the 29-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street in the Butchers Hill neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester Streets.

The video shows the driver slowly plowing the woman over in the crosswalk, then hesitating for a moment while she cries out in pain on the ground. The driver continued driving over the woman with his back wheels.

The Amazon driver then stopped, checked on the woman, got back in the van, and drove off, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

“That sound is horrifying,” said Aiden Shawyer. “I didn’t even know that was possible. I’m really surprised a camera even caught that sound. That just goes to show how horrible it must have been.”

Shawyer added that walking in that area of Butchers Hill can be dangerous.

“People are always blowing through lights,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s what happened in this situation, but even if it’s last tick of the yellow, people are just going 40 down these roads.”

Amazon said the driver has been suspended pending a police investigation.

“We were made aware of this terrible incident today,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “The driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf and we’re working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate.”

