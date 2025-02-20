Two dead in midair plane crash at Marana airport

By Madison Thomas , Blake Phillips , Heidi Alagha , Craig Smith

Click here for updates on this story

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two single-engine fixed-wing planes collided midair at the Marana Regional Airport Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m., according to the Town of Marana. A press release from the town says four people total were on the two planes.

Two people in a Lancair 3600 were killed in the crash. The two in a Cessna 172 were uninjured, according to the town of Marana. KGUN 9 was on-scene following the story throughout the day.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.