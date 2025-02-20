Milwaukee man charged in wife’s stabbing on Valentine’s Day

By Tanner Kahler

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Prosecutors said an argument over mail led to a stabbing that left a woman seriously injured on Valentine’s Day.

Lesent Lewis, 51, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and mayhem.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to an apartment near Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive on Feb. 14 and found a woman who had multiple stab wounds to her body and face.

The victim told investigators her husband threw the living room table and grabbed a sword-type weapon, shaped like an axe, after the argument over mail. The complaint says the attacker then hit her with the weapon, causing injuries to her shoulder, chin, hands and foot.

According to the complaint, the victim was able to escape the apartment after grabbing the weapon and ran to a neighbor’s unit before pulling the fire alarm. The neighbor opened the door and helped the woman. The neighbor told police she heard the victim yell, “Help, my husband tried to kill me.”

The victim was treated at a hospital for cuts.

Police arrested Lewis at the apartment. The complaint said he had fresh blood on his hand.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.