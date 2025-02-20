Crenshaw High School on lockdown after police respond to report of parent stabbed near campus

By KABC Staff

CRENSHAW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Crenshaw High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after reports that a student’s parent was stabbed in a South Los Angeles neighborhood just north of the campus, authorities said.

Two people were taken into custody and a third suspect was being sought, according to the LAPD and Los Angeles School Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned after officers closed streets and set up a perimeter.

The condition of the possible victim was unknown.

Aerial video from AIR7 showed several LAPD vehicles at the scene as the search for the third suspect continued in the area near the campus, located at 5010 11th Avenue, just east of Crenshaw Boulevard. A description of that person was not available.

