VFW warming center offers chance to serve community, Veteran says

CALLOWAY COUNTY (WPSD) — Serving their community and looking out for those who need it the most. That’s what the Veterans of VFW Post 6291 in Calloway County aim to do while the organization operates a temporary warming center, in partnership with Calloway County Emergency Management.

“Come to the VFW in Murray Kentucky. There’s no limit on what people can take here. It’s about helping the people who need help. And everybody needs help this day and age,” Post Commander RJ Owens said Tuesday afternoon.

From kids clothes to adult coats, donations are available to anyone spending the night.

“We have the most amazing community here in Calloway County,” Owens said. “We put out one message, one little blurb on Facebook, that we’re opening our warming center,” he said, gesturing to a pile of donated pillows and blankets. “I did one post in the middle of the night Saturday night. And this is what Calloway County did.”

Owens said he was proud to be part of the community, and to have a chance to give back. “Our community supports us…..(and) this is our way to give back to our community. Every one of us Veterans took an oath to serve. That doesn’t die. We’re still serving our community and looking out for those who need it the most.”

The warming center will be open 24/7 for the next few days. Cots are set up in stalls to give visitors a bit of privacy and a warm place to rest. They’ve got space for about 14 people and are averaging 8 people per night. There is a little bit of paperwork to do to stay, but guests can come and go anytime – and can even bring their pets.

“They have to be on a leash, or bring their kennel to where when they’re inside. They have to be controlled, they can’t be free roaming in here. We don’t lock our doors, you can go in and out any time to take your animals out,” Owens said.

