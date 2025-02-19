Rescued gopher tortoise nearly restored after nail polish removal

By Caleb Califano

PALM CITY, Florida (WPBF) — More than a month after being found covered in nail polish, a gopher tortoise at the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center is nearly free of the harmful coating and is preparing to return to the wild.

The tortoise was brought to the center after someone found her in St. Lucie County with her shell coated in polish. Removing it has been a slow, painstaking process.

“It took hours and hours of scrubbing, and they’re not comfortable when you’re scrubbing,” said Leonard Fox of the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center. “We do it for about 10 minutes at a time, let her relax, and repeat. After months, it’s still not completely cleared.”

The process was so stressful that the tortoise stopped eating at times. Staff used brushes, soaking and even a drill with a brush attachment to remove the polish without harming her.

Gopher tortoises play a crucial role in Florida’s ecosystem. Their shells help them evade predators and regulate body temperature — functions that were disrupted by the nail polish.

With most of the polish now removed, wildlife officials believe she can return to a normal life. They also hope her story serves as a warning.

“We just hope that whoever sees her again does not paint her again,” Fox said. “And we hope she’s an example for others who might think about painting a gopher tortoise to not do it.”

The center expects to release her back into the wild by the end of the week.

