Opossum ‘cake bandit’ recovering after eating an entire chocolate cake

By Eddie Messel

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — There’s a cake bandit in the metro. She is reported to have four legs and is a big fan of chocolate cake. This opossum cake bandit stole the hearts of people around the globe.

It was just like any other night for Gretna resident Kim Doggett and her family, leaving some food on their deck with the cold temps outside when her son noticed something on the couch.

“I’m thinking he’s messing with me, and nope, that opossum is curled up on our sectional couch. We had just gotten it, so it’s new to us, and it’s white, kind of like a lighter color, and there’s these chocolate opossum footprints all over it,” Doggett said.

Those chocolate footprints coming from this Costco tuxedo cake.

“I look on the ground, and he had knocked the Costco cake on the ground and had ate most of it,” Doggett said.

After a few unsuccessful attempts to move the opossum, Doggett noticed something was wrong.

“We noticed it was kind of under distress, so a little bit of panting, not moving, kind of hissing a little bit at us,” Doggett said.

That’s when a call to the humane society was made. Animal control showed up shortly after and was able to successfully remove the opossum and get her checked in at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, with a note upon her arrival reading: “opossum was brought in due to having eaten an entire Costco chocolate cake.”

“I think the opossum story is really relatable, like who doesn’t want to eat a whole chocolate cake?” Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny said.

From there, the opossum cake bandit was born, taking the internet and the world by storm after posts on social media amassed over 17,000 reactions and counting.

“It’s funny to see the comments on social media, and I think a lot of people might have said an opossum is their soul animal before, but I think this, kind of excuse the pun, took the cake for a lot of people,” Stastny said.

Comments such as “to be fair if I ate a whole Costco chocolate cake I would probably be panting too,” all leading to shirts saying wanted, cake bandit. All the funds from shirt sales go directly to the care of Nebraska Wildlife Rehabs animals.

The good news: The cake bandit is now recovering and is now actually being treated for an underlying condition, lead toxicity.

“Luckily, we were able to get her in time, and she’s being treated for that condition, and it’ll take a little bit of time and some monitoring of her blood work, but she should be releasable probably in late March or early April,” Stastny said.

As the cake bandit continues her recovery, they say she is a little cranky about the zero-chocolate policy.

