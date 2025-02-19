Man arrested after police say he bit part of a woman’s chin off
By Lynne Keenum
RAINBOW CITY, Alabama (WVTM) — A man was arrested after Rainbow City police say he bit a person’s chin off Sunday.
It happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sutton Bridge Road.
Officers went to investigate a 911 call in which the line remained open, on a possible domestic situation.
They found the person who made the call and discovered a portion of the female victim’s chin was believed to have been bitten off during a domestic incident.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers arrested Zeky Favius, 34, at the scene.
He is charged with domestic violence second degree, which is a felony.
