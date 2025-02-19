“It took a village to bring him back:” Teacher Marc Fogel returns to Pittsburgh

By Caitlyn Scott

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Marc Fogel returned to Western Pennsylvania Tuesday after successfully completing a medical evaluation in San Antonio, Texas.

Allegheny County Police and Pittsburgh International Airport officials tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that Fogel landed at Pittsburgh International Airport around 5:30 p.m.

Fogel’s return comes days after his attorney, Sasha Phillips, posted a statement on Facebook saying he “positively completed the medical phase of the transition protocol done by the State Department” Saturday.

“I cannot wait to rejoin our community, but this will take a bit of time,” Fogel said in the post made by his attorney.

Fogel returned to the United States last week after spending three and a half years detained in Russia after he was arrested for possessing medical marijuana, which was prescribed by a doctor in the United States, in 2021.

The U.S. and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap involving Marc Fogel, who the Biden administration had deemed wrongfully detained by Russia, in a diplomatic move that the White House said could move forward negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Alexander Vinnik, a convicted Russian criminal, was freed as part of a swap that saw Moscow’s release of Fogel, U.S. officials said Feb. 12.

The Pennsylvania teacher first landed in Washington, D.C., where he met with President Trump before he was flown to San Antonio for evaluation.

“I’m a middle-class schoolteacher who’s now living in a dream world,” Fogel said at the White House. “I am not a hero in this at all. President Trump is a hero. These men that came from the diplomatic service and the senators and representatives that passed legislation to get me home are the heroes.”

Hours following his release, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 he was excited to hear of Fogel’s return to Pittsburgh.

“I was so happy to see him walk into the White House, be back on American soil,” Shapiro said. “And now to have him back in Pennsylvania, is extraordinary.”

Shapiro said he recently spoke to his mother, Malphine, prior to his return.

“I had the opportunity to speak to Marc’s mom just a few weeks ago and she’s so joyful and excited to have Marc back in Pennsylvania. I’m sure they’re getting ready for a reunion as we speak.”

The Pennsylvania governor said once Fogel is ready, he hopes to sit down and meet with him to celebrate his return to Pittsburgh.

In addition to Shapiro, Fogel’s attorney posted an updated statement Tuesday night following Fogel’s return to Western Pennsylvania. She said, in part,

“We respectfully request privacy for Marc Fogel and his family during this profoundly difficult time. After an extended period of being held hostage, Marc has finally returned to Pittsburgh, but his journey to recovery is only just beginning.”

“He has been strongly advised to limit public exposure as he embarks on the slow and challenging process of healing from the harrowing trauma experienced by him and his loved ones.”

Fogel’s attorney said further updates will be announced once Marc and his family are prepared to share updates.

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” Phillips said in the statement. “It took a village to bring him back, it will take a village to make him whole.”

