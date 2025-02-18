Woman upset after SUV vandalized in broad daylight

By McKenna Alexander

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster woman is upset after her SUV was vandalized in broad daylight in what she believes is a case of mistaken identity.

A Ring doorbell camera captured a woman walking toward the white SUV just after 5 p.m. Thursday and throwing an object at it. She also kicked the rear passenger door, all while being encouraged by others walking with her.

News 8 spoke with the vehicle’s owner, who didn’t want to be identified due to safety concerns.

“I had the car two weeks. It’s a brand-new car. My husband and I work really hard for what we have. And for someone to just think it’s OK to do something like that is…it’s not. And it had me really upset all weekend,” she said.

The victim said she and her neighbor immediately called police and have been working with an officer to bring charges against the woman.

The victim believes she knows the perpetrator’s identity.

“We were able to get more information on who the person is, and it was basically a case of mistaken identity. I guess she was trying to vandalize someone else’s car and thought she had the right one. And obviously did not,” she said. “I don’t care whose car, it’s not OK. And if she had gotten the right car, I think she still should be held accountable for her actions,” she said.

The victim said insurance is helping with the car, but she must still pay a deductible.

