Riverside High School lockdown lifted after receiving false weapon threats

By WTVD Staff

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Riverside High School was placed under lockdown after two threats Tuesday morning. It has since been lifted, Durham police said.

This is the second time in a matter of days.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said a little after 10 a.m., a tip was received that a student was seen with a gun on campus.

The school was placed under lockdown, and it was discovered that the student in question was not on campus.

Around 10:25 a.m., the lockdown was lifted but reinstated after another anonymous tip indicated another student was carrying a firearm.

Authorities found the student and they did not have a weapon.

Last Friday, the high school was placed under lockdown for the same reason.

“We want students and staff to feel safe in our schools,”Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said. “Calling in regarding a threat is something we encourage however when those tips are false, it creates fear and uncertainty for the school community anda safety issue for the campus, first responders and the community as a whole”.

DCSO is reminding parents to talk to their students about using the tipline. Calling in a tip has consequences for the school community, students falsely accused, and the tipster.

