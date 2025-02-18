Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Registered sex offender accused of copying child abuse videos

By
Published 5:40 am

By Kelly Doty

Click here for updates on this story

    BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A registered sex offender is accused of new crimes involving minors.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says Gary Wilkie, 43, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and failure to notify the sex offender registry of a new online identifier.

According to deputies, an investigation found Wilkie was copying videos containing child sexual abuse material.

The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry says Wilkie was convicted in 2009 of indecent liberties with a minor and spent over a year in prison before being released and placed on the registry.

Wilkie was arrested Thursday, Feb. 13, and is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content