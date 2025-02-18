Nurse dies days after watching her son graduate in special ceremony

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A longtime UnityPoint Health nurse and mom has died just days after getting her final wish to see her son graduate from college.

Becky Cretsinger was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011. She had a wish after years of battling the disease: seeing her son Zac graduate from the University of Iowa.

The university sent a representative Friday night to hold a special graduation ceremony for her son Zac in her hospital room in Des Moines.

Cretsinger passed away Sunday night.

Zac is set to officially graduate in May.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.