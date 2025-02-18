Loved ones of those killed in E2 nightclub stampede seek to keep memories alive 22 years later

By John Garcia

CHICAGO (WLS) — Monday marks 22 years since the deadly stampede at Chicago’s E2 nightclub, in which 21 people were killed. Dozens more were injured.

Some of the victims’ loved ones are trying to keep their memories alive.

Angelo Patterson laid flowers Monday for the mother he lost when he was 3 years old.

Niclole Patterson was 25. She was among the crowd at the E2 nightclub on this date 22 years ago, one of 21 people crushed to death while trying to escape with about 1,000 people down a narrow stairway.

“It just brings me to my knees every time, every time,” Patterson said.

Activist Dawn Valenti comes to the site every year at this time. Some years she is joined by the families of numerous victims. This year, in the bitter cold, it was just one.

Her close friend lost a son, Michael Wilson, in the incident. She has vowed to come annually as long as she is able.

“Twenty one lives who went out to a party and never were able to return home to their loved ones, that’s not something we should ever forget about, ever,” Valenti said.

Months before the stampede the owners of the club at the time, Calvin Hollins and Dwain Kyles, received a court order to close the second floor of the building.

After the deaths, they were acquitted of involuntary manslaughter, but held in criminal contempt for violating the court order. The building remained closed, until it was finally torn down last year.

“Just because this building is gone, doesn’t mean what happened here is gone. We’re always gonna come out here,” Valenti said.

And this place will always represent one of the most difficult moments of Patterson’s life.

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t give to have her back for a second, just a second. All I want is a second,” Patterson said.

The current owner of the property has said he has plans to build a high-rise apartment building for seniors. Family and friends of the victims say he has also promised to include a memorial to the E2 tragedy.

