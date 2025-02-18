Dog found abandoned at home in Vermont thriving with new family

By Benny Nezaj

ALTONA, New York (WPTZ) — A dog found malnourished in a home in Vermont without food, water and heat is now on the road to recovery with his new family in the North Country.

Hank, a rottweiler, was abandoned by his owner, Kyle Grotton, who is now facing animal cruelty charges. Hank was rescued by the nonprofit Potter’s Angels and was adopted by a couple in Altona.

Nettie and Steven Payant said Hank’s adoption came at just the right time for them. The pair has lived in Altona for nearly three decades and said rottweilers have a special place in their hearts. Over the years, the Payants have had four rottweilers, so when they saw Hank up for adoption and learned about his living conditions, they said they felt drawn to him.

“We were watching WPTZ, and that’s when we noticed that Hank was a rescue,” said Nettie Payant. “Hank happened to find us, and we found Hank.”

The Payants wasted no time in making the call to Potter’s Angels, and they were able to bring the dog home in early January, just days after his rescue.

Despite losing nearly 80 pounds before his rescue, Hank is on the rebound and now weighs more than 90 pounds. He also has more than 90 acres of land to explore at his new home.

“He is doing very well. He’s very smart, very strong,” said Steven Payant. “And you can see how well he looks now.”

The couple said adopting a rescue comes with its challenges, but they encourage others to consider finding pups similar to Hank because the payoff is huge.

“We understand that it takes a lot of time and patience to get them where they need to be,” said Nettie Payant. “And Hank is a perfect example of why anybody should rescue an animal. In any case, you can change them.”

