Caught on Camera: Jeweler loses $20,000 in Valentine’s Day theft

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — The owner of a jewelry store in downtown Monterey says he lost $20,000 after a pair stole from him on Valentine’s Day without him even knowing.

“It’s a kind of day you’re thinking about romance and love and business, good business because it’s Valentine’s Day. And you don’t expect something like this,” said Steve Saunders, owner if Steve Saunders Master Jeweler.

Saunders shows the moments it all supposedly went down on surveillance video, pointing out two people as the thieves.

“Ding! Hello! Hello!” the video captures the man and woman entering the store.

The video shows the pair asking for multiple high-priced items, and Saunders is seen running around to pull out jewelry.

“My problem is I was so excited about making a big sale that’s all I could think about,” Saunders said.

The pair asked Saunders to put the merchandise in a jewelry box and wrap it in a plastic bag, which he did.

The customers put down a $200 deposit before leaving to go to the bank to withdraw more.

“How could something like that happen?” asked reporter Christian Balderas.

“Sleight of hand,” Saunders replied.

Saunders put the jewelry box and the bag in the safe, but the couple never returned, leading Saunders to believe something was wrong.

“I went to look in the safe and as soon as I picked up the white bag, my heart sank because I could tell immediately now that I’m paying attention that the box was empty,” Saunders said.

The Monterey Police Department says they are investigating.

“What would you say to them if they’re watching?” asked Balderas.

“I’m going to find you,” Saunders said.

The store owner, Steve Saunders, says he is offering a reward of $1,000 for any information that leads to their arrest.

