‘At a complete loss’: Family members react to killing of 15-year-old at Santana Row in San Jose

By J.R. Stone

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — We’re learning new details about the 15-year-old victim who was killed at San Jose’s Santana Row last Friday night.

David Gutierrez was the youngster who was stabbed to death at Santana Row last Friday, on Valentine’s Day. His family says he was on a date with his girlfriend to celebrate when he was attacked by a group of teens.

Monday night, family members issued a statement about David’s death saying, “Our precious young boy is an amazing young man whose life was taken too soon at the young age of 15. He was enrolled in college-bound classes to help him prepare for college. He was active in the community church activities.”

He was also active at Gladiator’s Boxing Gym in Redwood City.

“He was a good kid, he was outgoing, friends with everybody here, all these young guys here was a friend of his. Somebody so young and devastating how it went down and all that,” said Berto Barrita.

Berto Barrita was David’s boxing instructor. He says the teen never voiced any concerns about his safety, he just liked being at the gym.

“He joined because a lot of his friends would come here too and he just wanted to be with his friends, hang out, and box,” said Barrita.

Police haven’t arrested or charged anyone in connection to David’s death.

Online community members are now helping the family. More than $20,000 has been raised for his funeral.

David’s family says “he was kind, empathetic, with a gentle demeanor. He was his family’s happy energy, whenever he walked into a room it simply lit up.”

As to why someone, or a group of people would want to attack him or kill him, police haven’t said. Family members say, “We are at a complete loss and trying to process this incomprehensible act of violence.”

