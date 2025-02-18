65-year-old woman runs 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents

By Joe Fisher

JENSEN BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — At 65 years old, Laurie Copeland had already run 65 marathons before beginning the World Marathon Challenge which added seven marathons to her total.

Making her accomplishment even more remarkable is that she completed the seven marathons — or 183.4 miles — in seven straight days on seven continents. Copeland was one of 62 runners from 21 countries who crossed the final finish line in Miami Beach on Feb. 6.

“Even people who are runners just think this is way more than you should do,” said Copeland before the race. “I have nothing to prove. I am just going to go have fun.”

Copeland is a Jensen Beach native and self-described adventure-seeker who started running 45 years ago after college. The retired accountant says running always provided relief from sitting for long hours behind a desk. These days, she is still running almost every day and enjoys the social aspect as a member of The Googan Coffee Running Group and Treasure Coast Runners.

Over the years, Copeland has amassed dozens of finisher medals — from 72 marathons, 15 ironman triathlons and a 100-mile race across the Himalayas. Copeland has completed the Boston Marathon 10 times. She completed 17 marathons in 2024 alone, including four marathons in four days in four states — Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

“How lucky am I? Can you believe? I am 65 years old and still running marathons,” Copeland said.

The World Marathon Challenge put 62 runners on the same private jet. They completed 26.2 mile races in Ultima Base, Antarctica; Cape Town, Perth, Dubai, Madrid, Fortaleza, and Miami between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

“What people can do is amazing,” Copeland said. “I have 60 new friends. I had a lot of fun. We had a great time. It’s the people that make it special.”

Copeland’s cheer squad who showed up to the Miami race said they are proud but not surprised.

“She’s adventurous. She is always open to do new stuff,” Katie Tibbetts said. “She is just such an amazing person and then she goes off and does amazing things.”

Copeland credits her positivity to her success on the open road.

“It’s a choice. You get up every day. You chose who you want to be that day,” Copeland said. “And I chose to be happy and love life.”

Copeland is already running toward her next goal: to run a marathon in all 50 states. She has 19 states to go.

“It’s good to be out and doing stuff and not just sitting at home,” Copeland said. :There are so many things in the world to do if you just look.”

