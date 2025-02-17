York County man honored for his contributions to the Tuskegee Airmen

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) — In York County, a Spring Garden Township man is being honored for his contributions to the Tuskegee Airmen.

Second Lt. Lloyd Carter, who was killed in a plane crash in June 1945, was among the elite group of Black aviators who broke color barriers in the military in the 1940s.

Carter’s legacy was honored Sunday before a screening of the film Red Tails, which tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen.

“It’s very important for America to know, especially in the time we have, that we’re living in now. Diversity is the strength of the United States of America, and diversity is something that should be celebrated, not denigrated,” said Kevin Lloyd Carter, the nephew of Carter.

Carter was killed in a plane crash in June 1945.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.