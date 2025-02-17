Watsonville man arrested for alleged child molestation at daycare

By Ricardo Tovar

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KSBW) — A Watsonville man was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a victim who attended a daycare.

28-year-old Ramon Castillo-Ruiz had allegedly molested the victim multiple times between the ages of four and six. The victim is now 11 and recently reported their abuse.

Police say Castillo-Ruiz lived in a home near 400 Rogge Street where the daycare operated at the time.

“Our Detectives, with help from the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team, served a search warrant at the daycare early Thursday morning, where they found several firearms and ammunition in the suspect’s room,” said police in a media release.

Castillo-Ruiz was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives believe there could be more victims given the investigation.

The California Department of Social Services, which oversees licensed daycares in the state, has been contacted. As well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as Castillo-Ruiz has a pending federal charge involving firearms.

