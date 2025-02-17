Tulane University hosting massive STEM competition for local students

By Morgan Lentes

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Tulane University is hosting a massive competition for local high school students in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes.

The Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair kicks off Monday.

More than 300 middle school and high school students will compete in a variety of categories highlighting all that’s possible in science, technology, engineering and math or STEM fields.

WDSU spoke with Madeleine Kuemmel, a junior from the Willow School, about her project, which focuses on environmental engineering. She designed a filter to keep catch basins in the city clean of trash, Mardi Gras beads and more.

“(The project) had to solve a problem, and mine was that these catch basins go straight into the Mississippi River, so any trash or anything like that that gets caught up in them goes straight (into the river),” Kuemmel said. “Obviously, (it can prevent) flooding too.”

Winners will be announced Monday, Feb. 24.

Kuemmel said win or lose, she plans to study engineering in college.

