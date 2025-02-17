Police: Partial building collapse under investigation in Brookline, Massachusetts

By Imani Clement, Brianna Borghi, Emily Maher

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WCVB) — No one was injured when a building partially collapsed in Brookline, Massachusetts, the police department confirmed Sunday.

The three-story building, located at 50 Vernon St. in Brookline, came down at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Brookline Deputy Fire Chief Kyle McEachern said.

The building was under construction when its second and third floors collapsed, and no one was inside at the time, McEachern said.

About a dozen people have been temporarily displaced due to the collapse.

Ring camera video from nearby neighbors shows the moment the building collapsed, sending bricks and debris into the street and onto nearby cars.

Multiple cars near the back and sides of the building were damaged in the collapse. One vehicle near the building’s side exterior was completely destroyed in the collapse.

Maria Davila, whose car was parked in a lot behind the building, says her car was damaged by some of the falling bricks.

“When I went out there, I could see debris on my car, and the building was half gone,” Davila said. “It was scary. But no one got hurt.”

Another building adjoined to the collapsed building also received structural damage to an unknown extent, McEachern said.

Due to high winds predicted in the area Sunday afternoon and evening, it is unsafe to be in the front of the building, McEachern said.

The heavy overnight snow is suspected to have played a role in the collapse.

Neighbors on the street have been evacuated while officials investigate and clean up debris.

Rym Baouendi, who lives nearby, witnessed the building’s collapse.

“I was shoveling the sidewalk and I heard the noise,” Baouendi said. “I turned around and the whole thing collapsed on my neighbor’s car. It was very shocking.”

Baouendi says she was evacuated after the collapse and is now waiting for more information on when she can return home.

“We’re grateful that no one was injured and impacted by this. The rest is material stuff.”

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown, Brookline Fire Department said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.