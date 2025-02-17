‘It literally was a dream come true’: Savannah native stars in Captain America film

By Jayda Russell

Click here for updates on this story

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJCL) — Mark McCullough plays Dennis Dunphy in Marvel’s latest movie, Captain America: Brave New World. What began as a smaller supporting role grew to something bigger, McCullough shares.

“I worked a little bit, go back to Savannah and they’d call me back. Every time I get that call that they want to work again, I just get a little, you know, a little flutter inside. Just excitement. Just to get to play make believe with those guys again.” McCullough says.

He’s a Savannah native who now has his own production company. Fort Argyle Films works with local talent around Savannah to produce short films and expand their works.

“Several years ago we made a movie called A Savannah Haunting, which was so much fun to shoot in Savannah using Savannah crew a lot of Savannah actors. And we have a couple other projects lined up we’re looking to shoot Savannah as well.” McCullough explains.

McCullough also worked on shows like Cobra Kai and The Resident. He has also starred several movies alongside Tom Cruise, Nicholas Cage and now, both Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford. McCullough shares how important this moment is for him.

“If you’d gone back in time and told the eight-year-old me that I’d be working on a Captain America film with these cool characters and great actors… I wouldn’t have believed you. You know, it was literally a dream come true.” McCullough says.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.