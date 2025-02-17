Bay Area immigration activists march 21 miles demanding change, dignity and legalization

By Da Lin

BAY AREA (KPIX) — Activists and community leaders took to the streets on Saturday along the Peninsula, marching not only for the dignity of immigrants but they said for their basic human rights.

As the current political climate continues to raise fears and uncertainties, one immigration activist, Flor Martinez Zaragoza, shares her personal stake in the movement.

“We will not sit back as our communities continue to get terrorized, criminalized, and dehumanized,” said Martinez Zaragoza, a 29-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient.

“We are demanding to have an immigration reform, comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship for millions. I myself am a DACA recipient and I do not have a pathway to citizenship. I’ve been a DACA recipient for over 10 years,” she said.

Despite having lived in the U.S. since she was three, her future remains uncertain, reflecting the lives of so many other undocumented immigrants in the country.

“They could take DACA away tomorrow and I wouldn’t have any protections from deportations and then I would be at risk of getting deported,” Martinez Zaragoza said.

The fear among undocumented immigrants is palpable, especially in the wake of President Trump’s immigration policies, which have left many families in constant anxiety. But for activists like Martinez Zaragoza, it’s crucial to amplify the voices of those too afraid to speak out.

“I personally lost my fear a long time ago, growing up undocumented. If I was fearful, I wouldn’t be out here today,” she said.

Her strength and determination serve as a beacon for others to rise above the fear that often keeps them hidden in the shadows.

Martinez Zaragoza was among the hundreds of people who gathered for the 21-mile march that stretched from San Mateo City Hall to San Francisco City Hall, with brief stops at Daly City and San Bruno City Halls. The group, including young organizers and community members, walked in solidarity to demand change.

“The reason we chose to do this is because it’s a resemblance of the walk that many of our parents did to come to this country,” said Jenaly Carreno with Rights Over Borders and a co-organizer of the march.

For these young leaders, it was about honoring the sacrifices made by their families while continuing the fight for justice.

Carreno admits that the journey wasn’t easy.

“My feet are in pain, probably will have blisters by the end of the day. But I feel like it’s worth it for the cause,” she said.

The marchers persevered, their spirits lifted by the energy of the crowd.

Vivian Andrea Valdez, another march co-organizer with Rights Over Borders, expressed the exhaustion that comes with such a long journey but emphasized the power of the collective effort.

“I’m very tired, but I think the adrenaline has been kicking in. All of these girls have a lot of energy. Everyone is still chanting,” Andrea Valdez said.

The group of organizers also reminded the public of the historical roots of immigration reform in the United States. They pointed out that it was the Republican Party, under President Ronald Reagan, that signed the last comprehensive immigration reform bill into law in 1986.

However, they recognize that achieving similar change will require sustained effort and pressure in today’s political climate.

“Honestly, I did not expect this many people to come out, but it’s really empowering,” said Vanessa Arriaga, a march co-organizer. The turnout was not only a testament to the urgency of the cause but also to the growing unity among activists and their allies.

Martinez Zaragoza, who has been leading the charge for immigration reform for years, emphasizes that this march is just one step in a longer journey toward the path to citizenship.

“When it comes to us asking for citizenship, we’re really just asking for basic human rights,” she said.

Her words encapsulate the essence of the movement: immigrants are not asking for favors but for the recognition of their existence and humanity.

The large group left San Mateo at 7 a.m. and finally arrived at San Francisco City Hall shortly after 5 p.m., completing a grueling yet empowering march that spanned 21 miles and took about 10 hours. This march, like many before it, is a reminder that the fight for immigration reform is far from over, but with each step, they said the movement grows stronger.

