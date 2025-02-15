New England Revolution fan shows off collection of 67 jerseys as team introduces new uniform

By Jacob Wycoff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — As the New England Revolution gear up for their final preseason match this Saturday at Gillette Stadium, one super fan from Massachusetts is preparing for the season in a unique way—by adding the latest Revs jersey to his ever-growing collection.

For Jason Christley, being a Revolution fan isn’t just about the match days. It’s about history, tradition, and a whole lot of jerseys.

67 Revolution jerseys “I guess I’m a completionist at heart,” Christley said. “I started small…it was a piece here, it was a piece there.” Over the past three decades, that small start has grown into an incredible collection of 67 Revolution jerseys. Some are game-worn, others have rare patches, but all of them represent milestones in team history.

“It’s a journey,” Christley reflected. “Each piece—I know where it came from. I know where I picked it up.”

Among his most prized possessions is a jersey worn by New England Revolution legend Shalrie Joseph, a gift from a close friend. Each jersey holds sentimental value, making his collection a living archive of Revolution soccer.

Revolutionary War-inspired design Now, Christley is adding another piece to the collection. The Revolution just unveiled their newest kit—the Eastern White Pine kit—designed in honor of the historic Flag of New England on the 250th anniversary of its first use during the Revolutionary War.

And for Christley, it’s an instant classic.

“I texted my friend and I said, ‘You guys smashed it.’ It was probably easily going to be top-five favorite, and it probably could be top-three,” he said. “It’s a really cool jersey.”

Featuring forest green as the primary color and accented by the club’s heritage blue, the jersey is a fresh take on the Revolutions’ identity. It’s also the first Revs kit to feature Gillette as the official sponsor.

“What we’ve seen in the last 10 years is soccer jerseys becoming a fashion statement.”

As the Revolution look sharp on the pitch, Christley—and the rest of Revs Nation—are hopeful for an improved season after last year’s struggles.

“We have Carlos Gil back, our goalkeeper’s back,” Christley said. “There is that institutional knowledge… And then we see if we can build those pieces around that.”

And, of course, if Christley has his way, there will always be room to add a few more jerseys to his rack.

The Revolution’s final preseason match takes place Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium against Hartford Athletic. Fans can purchase the new Eastern White Pine kit online or in stores across the region.

