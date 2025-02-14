Nashua elementary students make valentines for New Hampshire veterans

By Marissa Barrett

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) — More than 400 students from Dr. Crisp Elementary School in Nashua spent the week making valentines for veterans.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade wrote personal messages and decorated each card individually.

Teacher Johanna Marston organized the project and delivered the cards Thursday to the VA Medical Center in Manchester.

Veterans at the facility can pick up their own special valentines on Valentine’s Day and in the days that follow.

