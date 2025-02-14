Family of Parkland shooting victim reflects on 7 years of gun violence advocacy

By Taylor Hernandez

PARKLAND, Fla. (WPBF) — The parents of Joaquin Oliver, a 17-year-old killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, have spent the past seven years advocating for gun violence prevention.

“I am Joaquin’s dad, and that is probably the most important role I will ever have,” Manuel Oliver said.

Since Valentine’s Day 2014, Manuel and his wife Patricia have dedicated their lives to advocacy in Joaquin’s honor.

“I like to remember my son, not because he was shot that day, but because he lived for 17 years,” he said. “My wife and myself, we make sure that happens.”

Right now, the Olivers are operating an interactive exhibition in Washington, D.C., where people can walk through their journey of advocacy since the day of the shooting.

“The exhibition opens with a very happy kid,” Oliver said. “That is the whole point; Joaquin playing soccer, playing basketball, playing soccer, playing football and what that meant for him. Then it goes to, with a very short segment of what happened that day because that is not the center of the exhibit. A huge segment with everything we have done with the support and legacy of Joaquin.”

The exhibition, called DEMAND, is open now through Feb 16.

The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation recently selected a memorial design to be constructed at the Parkland and Coral Springs city boundary.

The design was created by Gordon Huether.

