Woman charged with forgery, fraud across multiple states

By Zach Rainey

Click here for updates on this story

South Carolina (WXII) — On Wednesday, deputies announced a North Carolina woman was arrested in South Carolina on identity fraud and forgery charges.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Greensboro, North Carolina, woman who is accused of using fake cashier’s checks to make several purchases, including multiple vehicles.

Sierra Blair Stewart, 34, is charged with three counts of forgery for $10,000 or more, and one count each of presenting an altered vehicle registration, obtaining goods under false pretenses and financial identity fraud, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on the information investigators have gathered while working on the case, Stewart bought a car on Feb. 3 at a Lexington County car dealership for more than $17,000 using a fake cashier’s check and someone else’s identity,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “She allegedly tried to pass a fake cashier’s check for more than $42,000 on Feb. 8 at a Lexington County car dealership. The dealership contacted us when they realized the check was fake.”

Stewart was apprehended and arrested as she was heading toward Georgia, according to Koon.

“We expect to file more charges against Stewart soon,” Koon said. “She’s also wanted on similar charges in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.”

Stewart is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.