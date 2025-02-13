Veteran partners with students to support troops overseas

By Emma Burch

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Michael Goodin, a parent and veteran, has organized a heartfelt initiative to support local military personnel stationed overseas, drawing on the enthusiastic participation of students from eight Broken Arrow schools.

Goodin, who served in Afghanistan in 2011 and is the father of two daughters attending Broken Arrow schools, recently completed a 15-mile walk to gather letters written by students. His effort aims to boost the morale of service members deployed abroad, reminding them that they are not forgotten back home.

During his trek, Goodin visited seven local schools, including a memorable stop at Highland Park Elementary, where students gathered to present their letters. The scene was vibrant, with children lined up, singing songs and waving handmade flags. Among them was Goodin’s youngest daughter, who proudly handed her father a bundle of letters meant for soldiers.

“I wanted to show support to our local men and women overseas,” Goodin said. “The kids love to do it; they get excited about sharing love and hope with our soldiers.”

Goodin has undertaken similar walks before but emphasized the importance of this initiative and the joy it brings to the students. “The Army taught me how to pick up heavy stuff and carry it long distances, so that’s something we can do together,” he added.

Continuing his journey, Goodin and another veteran gathered more letters from Oneta Middle School. By the end of the day, he estimated the weight of his pack at about 45 pounds, filled with heartfelt messages from the community.

Goodin’s mission was inspired by his own experiences while serving overseas. He recalled receiving care packages that included letters from students, which brought him comfort during challenging times.

“As I remember getting care packages myself and I remember specially opening a folder that had a bunch of letters from one school and just looking through them. It’s cute and puts a smile on your face and reminds you that home is still there and that everybody is still thinking about you,” he said.

The final stop on Goodin’s route was the Blue Star Mothers of Broken Arrow, where he delivered the letters to be sent to a unit recently deployed to Africa. Through his efforts and the enthusiastic support of local students, Goodin exemplifies the “Oklahoma Standard” of community and care for those who serve.

