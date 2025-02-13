Teen’s app connects pizza shops with nonprofits to fight hunger

By Caleb Califano

Click here for updates on this story

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A South Florida teenager is using technology to fight food insecurity.

Anish Kaza, 14, created Pizza for a Purpose, an app that connects local pizza shops with nonprofits to provide meals for those in need. The idea came to him after volunteering at age 12, where he saw firsthand how many people struggle to access food.

The app allows restaurants to donate pizzas, which nonprofits then pick up and distribute to the community. Since launching last summer, hundreds of slices have been donated.

On Wednesday, Kaza delivered pizzas to Four Brothers Italian Restaurant in Delray Beach. On Thursday, he was at The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach, helping distribute meals.

“I chose pizza because everyone loves pizza. I love pizza,” Kaza said. “It’s also very easy to refrigerate and distribute to people.”

The teen says seeing the impact of his app has been rewarding.

“Seeing firsthand how this app has helped people and how many are coming in to get food really makes me feel good,” he said.

Kaza hopes to expand Pizza for a Purpose to more restaurants and nonprofits across the region.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.