Seniors make cards for firefighters ahead of Valentine’s Day

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Valentine’s Day is tomorrow. It is a celebration of love, but not just romantic love.

There are times when people can use Valentine’s Day to show love and respect for others who are important to them. That is just what happened today at a fire station in Franklin.

A group from the nearby Franklin Place Memory Care Facility stopped by for a little Valentine’s Day party. This was to show their appreciation for the vital service firefighters provide. The residents did not come empty handed.

“Our residents at Franklin Place Memory Care made some valentine’s and then we brought a little treat, too. Of course, because it is valentine’s so something sweet some valentine’s cookies for them,” said Franklin Place Engagement Director Tiffany McClain.

McClain says holidays like Valentine’s Day bring back fond memories for the residents, and events like these bring them great joy. The smiles on the faces of the firefighters strongly suggest that the feeling was mutual.

